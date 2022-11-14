Aprilia RS 660 Extrema Revealed at EICMA 2022

Aprilia have pulled the wraps off the RS 660 at EICMA 2022, the bike dons a new race livery and has shed three kilograms.

Some of this weight loss is due to the use of carbon-fibre bits all over the motorcycle including the front fender, belly pan along with the end-can. It also gets a side-slung SC project exhaust system instead of the standard underbelly unit. All these changes have helped the RS 660 Extrema shed its weight by three kilograms and to freshen the look there is a new race livery as well.

The Aprilia RS 660 houses the same 659-cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox that makes a good 100 hp and to make it further track-focused, the transmission comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. The rear section of the bike does away with the passenger seat and instead equips a single-seat tail design. The RS 660 hosts a gamut of rider aids that include GP-style shift pattern, cornering ABS, engine brake control, wheelie control, traction control and engine maps to name a few.

An official statement on the price of the RS 660 Extrema is yet to happen, considering the carbon-fibre add-ons along with the software upgrade, the RS 660 Extrema is expected to cost a significant premium over the standard model. The company has not made any official statement on the bike’s India launch.

Story: Sumesh Soman



