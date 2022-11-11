MV Agusta Ampelio Unveiled at EICMA 2022

Although the Ampelio electric scooter is modern in appearance and features, it takes design cues from 1950s models like the CGT and Ovunque.

The scooter prototype was the brainchild of Russian designer Maksim Ponomarev, who had previously created a number of designs with a strong sense of tradition before he was even given the official order to design a scooter. Maksim was inspired to reinterpret the models from seventy years ago in various ways and share these ideas on Behance, the product design platform on which registered members publish their creations, by his love of vintage style and the opportunity to draw from a patrimony that offers a significant number of cues.

The electric motor is capable of ensuring performance and range that is larger than that of many competitor models. Its power rating is 4.1 kW, with a maximum peak of 7.2 kW. All of them weighing 95 kg dry, or 121 kg kerb weight with both batteries are tucked under the seat. A flip-up helmet can be stored because the cargo capacity is unaffected by the presence of batteries.





Two distinct riding modes, normal and sport, an electric steering lock, and keyless control of all features, including saddle opening, are currently anticipated by the technical information. The option of selecting between combined technology and ABS is being considered for the braking system.

We initially thought of incorporating initials and names from illustrious MV Agusta history when it came to naming the project. The scooters to which this design ultimately pays homage could have been dubbed Normale, CGT (C model Gran Turismo), or Ovunque. The search concentrated on a name that began with the letter A, which stood out on the tail of MV Agusta scooters in the 1950s. After ruling out impersonal initials, short on personality, and the Ovunque name, which was nice for us but difficult for foreigners to pronounce, the search turned to names that began with the letter A. We ultimately settled on Ampelio because of its musicality and pronunciation ease, as well as the fact that it makes reference to the Ampere, a unit of measurement for electrical current.





While keeping in mind the aesthetic features, Ampelio maintains many of the distinguishing characteristics of earlier versions, including their practicality and ease of use. This scooter exhibits the form, detail, and beauty that are characteristic of Italian design. And today, despite the fact that technology has advanced much since the 125/150 models of seventy years ago, the Ampelio scooter still has a remarkably small footprint.



