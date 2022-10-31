Bike India

The fourth edition of Brunch & Biking by TVS Eurogrip, India’s leading tyre brand for two and three wheelers, opened in Pune on October 16, 2022. More than 220 motorcycling enthusiasts from Pune and surrounding cities participated in the one-and-a-half-hour ride from Bhugaon to Lavasa.

Brunch and Biking by TVS Eurogrip, their flagship event, allows two-wheeler riders to come together and experience the joy of riding while promoting a social cause – road safety. Passionate bikers from various clubs, professions and age groups participated in the 44-km long tour that started at Royal Lakes Banquets and Resorts in Bhugaon. The riders rode along the scenic route to Lavasa.

Speaking on the occasion, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “After three successful editions, we are very happy with the response we received for Brunch and Biking in Pune. Like the previous events, we had put together exclusive experiences to provide an exciting ride to the adventurous bikers. We hope that with the zeal and enthusiasm of the biker community, we can conduct many more rides in the country and raise awareness for social causes.”

For the safety and comfort of the bikers, a motorcycle mechanic, ambulance, doctor on call and service support were available throughout the ride. The three previous editions of Brunch & Biking were successfully held in November 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 in Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Chennai. TVS Eurogrip plans to organize similar events and connect with cycling enthusiasts in other cities as well.

One of India’s top producers and exporters of two-, three-, and off-highway tyres is TVS Srichakra Limited, the company behind the TVS Eurogrip brand. It was incorporated in 1982 and is one of the $2 billion holding companies for the enterprises, TVS Mobility. With access to cutting-edge technology and global research and development skills,

Over 85 nations around the world sell products made by TVS Srichakra. With a wide network of distributors and dealers, the company has a strong presence in India and holds a sizable market share among original equipment makers and replacement markets.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Bajaj CT 125X First Ride Review

