Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC v Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Spec Comparo

by Leave a Comment

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is the newest scrambler to arrive on our shores, and Royal Enfield’s Interceptor Bear 650 is its closest rival in this space. In this article, we’ve compared the specifications of both of these twin-cylinder scramblers across various relevant parameters.

PowertrainTypeCapacityPowerTorqueTransmission
Brixton Crossfire 500XCLiquid+cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder486 cc47.6 hp @ 8,500 rpm43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm6-speed
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Air+oil-cooled, SOHC, twin-cylinder648 cc47.4 hp @ 7,150 rpm56.5 Nm @ 5,150 rpm6-speed

The Bear 650 has the higher displacement of the two and, while peak power figures are largely similar between both bikes, the Bear has a significantly higher peak torque compared to the Crossfire 500 XC.

DimensionsKerb weightSeat heightWheelbaseGround clearanceFuel capacity
Brixton Crossfire 500XC195 kg839 mm1,441 mm180 mm13.5 litres
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650216 kg830 mm1,460 mm184 mm13.7 litres

These are both tall-riding motorcycles with similar ground clearance and seat height. While both bikes are heavy, the Royal Enfield is quite a bit more than the Brixton tipping the scales at 216 kg, a significant 21 kg heavier.

Power-to-weight ratioHorsepower per tonne
Brixton Crossfire 500XC244.1 hp/tonne
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650219.44 hp/tonne

As a result of its lower weight, the Brixton also pulls ahead with a better power-to-weight ratio.

Brakes and tyresFront brakeRear brakeSwitchable ABSFront tyreRear tyreWheel typeTyre type
Brixton Crossfire 500XC320-mm disc240-mm discNo110/80-19150/60-17SpokedTubeless
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650320-mm disc270-mm discYes100/90-19140/80 R17SpokedTubed

The Crossfire 500 XC gets a significant convenience addition over the Bear in the form of cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, whereas the Bear gets tubed tyres. The Bear does however, give you the option of switching off the rear ABS, which you cannot do on the Crossfire 500 XC.

SuspensionFront suspension typeFront wheel travelFront suspension adjustabilityRear suspension typeRear wheel travelRear suspension adjustability
Brixton Crossfire 500XCUSD fork150 mmCompression and reboundMonoshock130 mmRebound and preload
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 65043-mm USD fork130 mmNoneTwin coil springs with shock-absorbers115 mmPreload

The Brixton also offers adjustable damping on its front and rear suspension set-ups, whereas the RE only gets the standard preload adjustment for the rear and no adjustability up front.

PriceEx-showroom
Brixton Crossfire 500XCRs 5.19 lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Rs 3.39 lakh

The Bear has a significant advantage when it comes to price. It’s priced at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Crossfire 500 XC costs a whopping Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 1.8 lakh more than the Bear. Taking into consideration everything the Brixton offers as well as the fact that being a new company in India, their after-sales service is relatively untested, the premium over the RE is nearly impossible to justify.
You can check out our ride reviews for the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC as well as the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 on the Bike India website.

d.puranik@nextgenpublishing.net'

Devashish Puranik – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Updated

Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launched

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Launched

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *