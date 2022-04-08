Bounce Infinity E1: India’s First Electric Scooter with Swappable Battery

Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter production begins at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan manufacturing plant which has an annual capacity of over 2 lakh units.

This is the first Indian scooter that comes with swappable batteries and you can buy one without a battery for Rs 45,099. The scooter with the battery and charger is being retailed for Rs 69,000. Buyers can rent fully charged batteries by opting for the company’s unique ‘Battery as a service’ option which will be available through a dedicated battery swapping network. The Bengaluru-based start-up claims that this will cut the running cost of the scooter by nearly 40 per cent as compared to conventional scooters.

The Bounce Infinity E1 e-scooter gets a two-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed range of 85 km per charge, promises to go from 0 to 40 km/h in eight seconds, and maxes out at 65 km/h. The battery pack is said to take about four to five hours to get charged from a regular home socket. In spite of the swappable battery, the electric scooter offers 12-litre under-seat storage space. The E1 can be had in five colour options including Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey. Though the bookings have already started for the e-scooter, deliveries are expected to from 18 April, 2022.



If you recall, Bounce, the ride-hailing start-up, had acquired 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021, including its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that has an annual capacity to manufacture 1.80 lakh scooters.

Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce, during the launch of Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooters

