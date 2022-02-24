Bounce Infinity E1: First Ride Review

Electric vehicles have become the next big thing in the automotive industry, from big SUVs to tiny commuters, we have an electric alternative to almost every segment in our country. With scooters being one of the most sold modes of transport, manufacturers have been trying to add a new alternative to this segment for the longest time. Bounce Infinity, a star-up from Bengaluru is here with the Infinity E1 and we recently got a chance to ride it. Does it make for the perfect alternative to an ICE scooter that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? Let’s find out.

Design

The Infinity E1 sports a fairly minimalistic design language. It gets a sleek front apron with the turn indicators integrated inside it, followed after a round, single piece LED headlamp with LED DRLs that give it a retro vibe, however feels a little incomplete. Move along the side and you’ll see a thick underbody that we’re not very fond of, followed by a simple tail section with LED lighting for the back as well.

Power

The Infinity E1 is powered by a Brushless DC hub motor that sits in the back wheel and puts out -kWh (2.99 hp) of peak power. It is supported by a -kWh battery pack that allows this scooter to go 60 km on a single charge, additionally, Bounce is also offering battery swapping technology with the E1 that can be accessed at a small fee which we shall get to in a bit. Keep the throttle wide open and that 2.2-kWh motor can reach 60-62 km/h. However, after a few runs, the scooter did struggle to hit top speed. The throttle response is quite abrupt too, there were instances where we anticipated throttling the scooter did not. It also gets three riding modes – Drag, Eco and Power. Drag mode essentially allows the scooter to sail at 3 km/h, while Eco restricts its top speed for better range and Power allows one to extract everything the E1 has to offer.

Suspension and Brakes

The E1 is sprung with a set of telescopic fork at the front and a set of shock absorbers at the back as well. Surprisingly the setup was well balanced and would settle fairly well. However, when we come towards brakes, the scooter gets a 230-mm disc up front followed by a 203-mm disc at the back. I found them way too sharp for the performance this scooter offered; not only that, the CBS system is also a hit or miss.

Pricing

Finally, coming to the price, the Bounce Infinity E1 can be had via an upfront payment of Rs 70,000 that includes the price of the scooter, a battery and a wall charger. If you dont intend to do that, Bounce would also sell you the scooter with the option to rent out the battery for Rs 1,200 every month allowing you to access its Swap Stations facility and pay another Rs 35 for every battery swap.

To know about the Infinity E1 scooter in detail, stay tuned for our March 2022 issue of Bike India.