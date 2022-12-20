Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launched

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been launched for Rs 72,224 (ex-showroom) and it is the first motorcycle in the segment to feature ABS. The ABS variant costs Rs 3,680 over the drum brake model.

In addition to ABS, other new features include a new digital speedometer that relays information such as gear position, gear change indicator and ABS indicator. The motorcycle uses a 115.45-cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5 hp and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled to a five-speed transmission and the motorcycle has a top speed of 90 km/h. It runs on 17-inch wheels and has an 11-litre fuel tank. Suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks up front and dual shock-absorbers at the rear with 135 mm and 110 mm of travel respectively. The bike is 2,006 mm long, 741 mm wide, and 1,100 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,255 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm. The seat height is 807 mm and it tips the scales at 120 kg.

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS takes on the likes of the Hero Passion Pro, the TVS Radeon, and the Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe to name a few. Commuter bikes are essentially sought for their frugality and durability quotient. Conventionally, manufacturers make do with a combined braking system for any motorcycle below 125 cc. So, it is refreshingly thoughtful of Bajaj to provide ABS on their commuter motorcycle, making safety accessible and affordable. The bike is available in four colour options – Saffire Blue, Gloss Pewter Grey, Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red.



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: BMW Motorrad 100 Years Special Editon Models Launched