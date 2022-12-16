BMW Motorrad 100 Years Special Edition Models Launched

Special heritage editions of the R nineT and R18 to mark BMW Motorrad’s 100th anniversary have been released.

Commemorating the release of the company’s first motorcycle, the R 32, at the German Motor Show in Berlin in September 1923, BMW will build 1,923 examples of each “100 Years” special edition model. Both versions include various painted-on chrome surfaces and machined elements that are covered with chrome and in Option 719. Chrome is used because of its historical significance in bikes, notably from the 1920s and beyond.



Because of advancements in paint technology, the painted chrome parts really presented a new issue that BMW had not previously encountered with vintage cars like the R 75/5. BMW had to utilise the Chromium III process, which is regulation-compliant, for the 100 Years models which demands that the metal surface be polished to a high sheen and be free of dust and scratches. The copper, nickel, and chromium layers had to be added after which the pieces had to be submerged in different electroplating baths. Then, many layers of paint were applied, followed by a final clear coat.



R nineT



The chrome tank of the R nineT 100 Years edition has black paint, white double pinstriping, and a black/oxblood red seat. The fork tubes, air intakes, and Option 719 Classic black anodized rims are black and contrast the chrome pieces.

The Billet Pack Shadow II collection is used for the adjustable hand levers, pegs, expansion tank covers, and bar-end mirrors, while the Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow collection is used for the milling cylinder head covers, front engine cover, seat holder, and oil filler plug.





Heated grips, cruise control, Riding Modes Pro, and an adaptive cornering lighting are all included as standard equipment with the R nineT 100 Years edition. As an extra accessory, an anti-theft alarm is offered.



R 18



The R 18 100 Years version has double white pin-striping and a comparable chrome and black appearance. The seat has a diamond pattern embossed on it and is likewise two-toned in black and oxblood red. The moniker “Avus Black” is a trademark of BMW and refers to a 12.1-mile high-speed racetrack west of Berlin.

Several chrome components, such as the hand and foot levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake callipers, engine cover, cylinder head covers, and intake manifold covers, break up the overall black aesthetic. A chromed Akrapovic exhaust with a perforated tailpipe trim in the form of the BMW emblem is also included with the R 18 100 Years.





Automatic Stability Control, Headlight Pro, cruise control, and heated grips are all included as standard features. As dealer installed options, floorboards and an anti-theft system are both available.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



