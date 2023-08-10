Autologue Design To Sponsor Moto2 Team

Autologue Design, India’s leading design studio and motorcycle accessory brand announced their partnership with the Moto2 team Pertamina Mandalika SAG racing team for the much awaited first-ever Moto GP in India.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the motorsports world, as Autologue Design becomes the first Indian sponsor for Moto2 starting with the Bharat GP. By associating with Pertamina Mandalika SAG Racing Team, Autologue Design reinforces their dedication to supporting and promoting motorsports in India. This partnership not only brings two enthusiast powerhouses together but also paves the way for greater visibility and recognition of the Indian motorcycling community on the global stage.

The Managing Director and Chief Design Officer of Autologue Design, Mukul Nanda said, “I am extremely excited about this association. It means a lot for us to be associated with the world championship series through our partnership with Pertamina SAG racing team starting with the Bharat GP. It’s really a first step for the Indian biking community to be exposed to and enter the global scene of motorcycle racing, and we are elated to be a part of this historic event.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

