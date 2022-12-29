Ather Energy appoints Pranesh Urs as VP Marketing

Ather Energy appoints Pranesh Urs as Vice President of Marketing to strengthen its leadership team. The appointment will play a crucial role as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Pranesh has over two decades of work experience handling marketing and digital media strategy for brands in the IT/consumer electronics space. At Ather, he will take charge of all brand and marketing initiatives, including brand, media, consumer insights, creative, and community.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are at an exciting phase of our journey, and I am delighted to welcome Pranesh to lead our marketing efforts into the next phase of growth. While we continue building on the solid brand foundation that we’ve set, Pranesh’s fresh perspective and experience gained across multiple categories will be very valuable in bringing our brand vision to life.”.

Commenting on joining Ather Energy, Pranesh Urs, Vice President, Marketing, Ather Energy said, “I am delighted to join Ather during this exciting period of expansion and brand evolution. E2W is a growing sector in terms of consumer adoption, and opportunities are galore to delight our consumers. Along with the incredibly amazing colleagues at Ather, I look forward to taking the brand to greater heights while creating exciting experiences for our consumers.”

Prior to joining Ather, Pranesh Urs was Director of Marketing at Samsung India, where he was leading marketing for the Smartphone division. He formerly led marketing for consumer laptops and desktops at HP Inc. He comes with an experience of working in the consumer electronics/IT industry. Brand Management, Digital Strategy, Direct Marketing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, and e-Commerce are his areas of expertise.



Story: Sumesh Soman



