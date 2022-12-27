Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Karnataka HC Bars Classic Legends from Using the Name Yezdi

by Leave a Comment

Karnataka High Court (HC) has issued an injunction on the brand Classic Legends from using the term Yezdi as a word or device.

Yezdi Scrambler

Classic Legends is a joint venture between Boman R. Irani of the Rustomjee Group and Mahindra and Mahindra. As a part of the injunction, Boman Irani and Classic Legends have been fined Rs 10 lakh and a 30-day buffer has been given to cease all business activity that includes the use of the term Yezdi in any manner.

Ideal Jawa India Co. Pvt. Ltd declared bankruptcy in 1996 and retained the rights to the brand Yezdi. The trademark along with the remaining assets went to the Liquidator’s office at that time. Therefore, the brand Yezdi could not be claimed or used by any party up until the dues of Ideal Jawa Co. Pvt. Ltd are cleared.

The Ideal Jawa Employees Association claims that their dues are yet to be settled and the funds raised from the sale of all the company assets should be used for the above-mentioned. 

The decision declared by the Karnataka HC renders the original owner of the trademark Yezdi as Ideal Jawa Co. Pvt. Ltd. The session was presided over by Justice S.R. Krishna. As a result, the company’s registration certificates and trademarks granted by the Registrar of Trademarks in New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are now deemed invalid.

An official statement from Classic Legends read, “The order is held in abeyance and the company is seeking legal advice on the matter. The company will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic of securing favourable relief. In the interim, manufacturing and sale of motorcycles will continue, subject to orders of the Appellate Court.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: New Honda BigWing in Nellore

s.soman@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sumesh Soman – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

New Honda BigWing in Nellore
Yamaha MT-10 SP - Ready for Road, Track, and Touring
Ducati Panigale V4 Double Victory Limited Edition Motorcycles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap