Karnataka HC Bars Classic Legends from Using the Name Yezdi

Karnataka High Court (HC) has issued an injunction on the brand Classic Legends from using the term Yezdi as a word or device.

Classic Legends is a joint venture between Boman R. Irani of the Rustomjee Group and Mahindra and Mahindra. As a part of the injunction, Boman Irani and Classic Legends have been fined Rs 10 lakh and a 30-day buffer has been given to cease all business activity that includes the use of the term Yezdi in any manner.

Ideal Jawa India Co. Pvt. Ltd declared bankruptcy in 1996 and retained the rights to the brand Yezdi. The trademark along with the remaining assets went to the Liquidator’s office at that time. Therefore, the brand Yezdi could not be claimed or used by any party up until the dues of Ideal Jawa Co. Pvt. Ltd are cleared.

The Ideal Jawa Employees Association claims that their dues are yet to be settled and the funds raised from the sale of all the company assets should be used for the above-mentioned.

The decision declared by the Karnataka HC renders the original owner of the trademark Yezdi as Ideal Jawa Co. Pvt. Ltd. The session was presided over by Justice S.R. Krishna. As a result, the company’s registration certificates and trademarks granted by the Registrar of Trademarks in New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are now deemed invalid.

An official statement from Classic Legends read, “The order is held in abeyance and the company is seeking legal advice on the matter. The company will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic of securing favourable relief. In the interim, manufacturing and sale of motorcycles will continue, subject to orders of the Appellate Court.”



Story: Sumesh Soman



