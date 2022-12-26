New Honda BigWing in Nellore

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have inaugurated new Honda BigWing dealership in Nellore.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Nellore, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Nellore. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Nellore and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Customers can now experience the Silver Wings at over 100 operational touchpoints. Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres. The Honda BigWing Topline houses the company’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Adorned with the black and white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in full glory. Resolving customers’ product-related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option on the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings an Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in detail while sitting in the comforts of their homes.



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: Ducati Panigale V4 Double Victory Limited Edition Motorcycles