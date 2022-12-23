Ducati Panigale V4 Double Victory Limited Edition Motorcycles

Ducati have created two unique series of the Panigale V4 inspired by the championship-winning Desmosedici GP 22 and Panigale V4 R of world champions Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista to commemorate their victories in the MotoGP and the WorldSBK championships respectively.

‘Pecco’ Bagnaia’s motorcycle, the number 63 Desmosedici GP 22, and Alvaro Bautista’s machine, the number 19 Panigale V4 R, will be featured in the two unique series built on the Panigale V4 S platform. The original rider’s signature will be placed on the tank of each motorcycle in the series, making every one of them special. This signature will then be varnished with a clear coat to protect it. In remembrance of the company’s founding year of 1926, each series will be limited to 260 units only.

The Panigale V4 S 2022 World Champion Replica motorcycles are only available in single-seat configuration, just like the race bikes they are modelled after, and can be uniquely identified by the billet aluminium upper clamp with laser etching of the model name and progressive number. Technical features include a nine-plate STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, an Akrapovič street-legal silencer that is two kilograms lighter than the Panigale V4 S’s stock unit, Brembo brakes that are improved by Stylema R calipers and an MCS master cylinder with remote adjustment, Rizoma billet aluminium adjustable foot-pegs, and racing plexiglass.

The rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts, all made of carbon-fibre, are additional elements that distinguish these unique bikes from the standard models. The cover securing the single-sided swingarm is constructed of titanium and carbon-fibre. Last but not least, the Panigale V4 R’s brushed aluminium tank can be seen on series number 19, which is devoted to Alvaro Bautista.

Each bike will be shipped in a packing case with bespoke graphics, together with the ‘Ducati Data Analyser’ data collecting system, a certificate of authenticity, and a special bike cover. These motorcycles will be available on a ‘by order’ basis.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



