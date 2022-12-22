Ola Electric roll out the MoveOS 3 for their products and the brand says it is the biggest Move OS update with over 100 improvements.

The update includes a bevvy of improvements and advanced regen is among the most important improvements in MoveOS 3. The update has three regen modes made specifically for Indian road conditions – Low, Default and High. Low is best suited for coasting on the highways, Default is best for daily pottering around the city and High is for riding in the city traffic. The company claims an improvement of 80 per cent in the regen capabilities.

There is a hyper charging feature that provides a range of 50 km in just 15 minutes. The torque mapping has been altered in the new update and the company claims a 0-60 km/h in just 4.5 seconds as compared to the outgoing MoveOS 2 which takes five seconds for the same. A hill hold assist feature has been added with the Move OS 3, the scooter will remain stationary on the slopes and inclines on detection of a halt.

The instrument cluster can now be personalised to the liking of the rider, there is a Vintage and Bolt theme to choose from as options. Each uses a different set of animations and graphics for relaying information. The proximity unlock feature has also been added to the Move OS 3 update. Along with these, riders can save multiple profiles on the cloud and each can be highly personalised. Documents can be uploaded to the cloud and be relayed on the screen of the scooter.

The music playback feature has also received an update with a party mode available and an automatic equaliser to better the experience of each music genre played on by onboard music system. Other noteworthy improvements include hazard lights, smart themes, granular light controls, wifi connectivity, 28 per cent faster touch response, 200+ days in vacation mode, 14 per cent lower battery usage during sleep and four per cent faster home charging to name a few. The smartphone app has also gone through a thorough update.



Story: Sumesh Soman



