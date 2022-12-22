TVS Apache RR 310 Featured in Asphalt 8

Now gamers can race the TVS Apache RR 310 in the well-known ‘Asphalt 8: Airborne’ video game from Gameloft. That makes the RR 310 the first Indian-made motorcycle to appear in a popular arcade racing game.

With their flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, TVS Motor Company announced their collaboration with Gameloft for branding in Asphalt 8: Airborne. As a result, Gameloft’s Asphalt 8, one of the top motor racing games in the world, now features a virtual racing experience of the RR 310.

With this integration, TVS Apache enters the gaming industry and affirms their dedication to providing their 4.8 million-plus clients with an unmatched racing experience both online and offline. This integration gives the company another way to interact with enthusiasts around the world even when they are not riding motorcycles. This move also allows them to keep in touch with the growing interest in gaming among racing enthusiasts who make up the target market for TVS Apache.

Gameloft provides industry-leading gamification and advertising solutions to help brands connect with their audiences more effectively. Gameloft for brands use their enormous in-game media network to provide interactive content and immersive experiences that engage consumers in meaningful ways.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the manufacturer’s fastest production motorcycle. Developed in partnership with BMW Motorrad, it draws from a 312.2-cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 34 hp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. With the launch of the BTO model, customers can now customize the RR 310 to suit their usage. The motorcycle also offers a few riding modes as standard. Pricing for the RR 310 range starts at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).



