Hero Xpulse 200T 4V Launched

Hero have launched the Xpulse 200T 4V at Rs 1,25,726 (ex-showroom) making it dearer by Rs 1,000 than the outgoing model.

The motorcycle uses a 200-cc, air-cooled, four-valve engine mated to a five-speed gearbox that makes a good 19.1 hp and 17.3 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are managed by a 37-mm front fork and a seven-step adjustable monoshock. Brake calipers bite on a 276-mm front disc and a 220-mm rear disc. The bike also gets a 130-mm-section rear tyre and an under-seat USB charger. The company also claims that the final drive has been optimized for better traction and acceleration.

The bike’s new design follows neo-retro styling, as the company calls it. It gets bolder graphics and three new colour options – Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. There is a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity that relays call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and gear indicator in addition to other important information. The new circular full-LED headlamps with chrome ring and LED position lamps have been lowered by 20 mm to enhance the proportions of the motorcycle. The bike also gets coloured visor, front fork sleeves, and coloured valve cover.

The company website now lists only the Xpulse 200 4V and 200T 4V. It looks like the 200T 2V has been pulled off the website. Earlier, the company pulled the plug on the Xpulse 200 2V as well.

Story: Sumesh Soman

