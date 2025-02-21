Aprilia Tuono 457 First Ride- RS Minus Fairing

While they may be visually distinct, there is not much that distinguishes the naked Tuono 457 from its sibling. Following a quick ride, here are a few points of interest

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Aprilia India had an excellent 2024. They launched their most accessible motorcycle in India, the RS 457, which was not only aggressively priced but was also an equally fierce machine that catered to the enthusiast. No surprise then that it won the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2025 award. For the current year, Aprilia India decided to follow up on that success with the launch of the Tuono 457. We were in Bengaluru for a brief ride experience wherein we put this motorcycle to good use on the Nandi Hills’ many corners.

Aesthetically, this motorcycle is a departure from what we have come to accept as Tuono styling. A triple headlight cluster that flows into a small fairing is a Tuono signature, but for this motorcycle they are separate units. By replacing something so iconic with a fresh look, we feel Aprilia may have robbed this motorcycle of some traditional charm. For those who appreciate the styling, the next choice is colour and there are only a couple of options there. Regrettably, both those paint schemes offer only black wheels. Personally, I feel Aprilia could have done better by visually conveying the fun and excitement the Tuono is capable of. Copying the RS 457’s paint schemes may seem like the obvious solution but the two motorcycles do not have the same bodywork. The shape of the fuel-tank, side-panels, and tail-cowls is different. That said, the lower half of both motorcycles is the same, so they could have equipped the Tuono with the red RS wheels.

Essential information continues to be relayed through the same console that does duty in the RS. No complaints there. Aprilia elected to leave the seat height unchanged, which means the position of the rider’s lower body on the motorcycle is largely the same as it was on the RS but the torso posture has changed in favour of a more comfortable rider triangle. The wide single-piece handlebar and the new shape of the fuel-tank make for a comfortable riding position that one can use to cruise around town or go fast for longer distances without as much strain as on a sport bike. Furthermore, it is easier to ride with a pillion. Also, it is a good place to be in when hoisting the front wheel.

That is something this motorcycle is easily capable of because the 457-cc, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine is straight from the RS. It continues to develop the same 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm and a peak torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. While there are no changes in the six-speed transmission, Aprilia have shortened the final drive gearing by adding one more tooth to the rear sprocket. The effect is marginal but plays to the Tuono’s hooligan character. The motorcycle takes advantage of the engine’s rich low-end torque and is eager to run through each gear thanks to the strong yet smooth power delivery. Acceleration is rapid and a quick flick of the throttle in first gear is enough to get some sunlight under the front wheel. With a long enough road, the Tuono is capable of clocking in excess of 160 km/h (indicated), possibly more.

When carrying a relaxed pace, this motorcycle is equally at home pulling away from below 40 km/h in sixth gear. Essentially, this engine and final drive gearing deliver exactly what a rider needs to tackle a quiet twisty road as well as a busy city avenue without stress. If Aprilia had found a way to reduce the engine’s mechanical noise and improve refinement past 6,500 rpm, it would have been nearly perfect. Since there is damping under the risers, vibration at the handlebar is significantly lower than at the foot-pegs.

With the same frame, wheelbase, steering geometry, tyres, and suspension componentry (including travel), it is no surprise that the Tuono handles and behaves exactly like the RS. It shows remarkable agility when tipped into a corner and carries pace throughout without doubting itself. The accuracy with which steering input is translated into a change of direction is a rewarding experience that encourages one to seek the fastest line round a curve without apprehension. The icing on the cake is that the Tuono also weighs 175 kilograms, which means it has the same power-to-weight ratio as its sibling.

The difference between the Tuono and the RS ultimately boils down to a rider’s ability to read the front tyre. While the wide handlebar offers easy leverage, it does not provide the same connection between brain and bitumen that the clip-ons do but the difference is marginal and will manifest itself only when the motorcycle is pushed to its limits. The same can be said of the brakes too. In terms of equipment, it is identical to the RS. It responds with vigour and offers the precision needed to slow the motorcycle down just enough to enter corners fast. Although it is unlikely to be discovered by most road users, the system does exhibit some brake fade when pushed hard. We feel insulating the surface of the brake pads and pistons should solve the problem without much expense.

At Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tuono 457 is Rs 25,000 more accessible than the RS 457, which should make it an endearing proposition for those who seek sport bike-level thrills in a more comfortable package. Since the difference between both motorcycles is so marginal, the choice will ultimately depend on a rider’s use. For those who ride more in town or for longer distances, the Tuono is the better option. We are sure that the riders seeking hooliganism on two wheels and pure performance will be easily enticed by this made-in-India Italian naked. As things stand, its main rival is the fully imported Yamaha MT-03 which is now available at a tempting Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

