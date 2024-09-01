Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Yamaha YZF-R3 Quick Comparison

Brochure information apart, here is how each of these sub-500-cc twin-cylinder motorcycles felt in the hands of the same rider, in largely the same conditions.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Apurva Ambep and Sanjay Raikar

STYLING, ELECTRONICS AND BUILD QUALITY

Aprilia RS 457

Lots to like about the styling. Plus, the number of paint schemes on offer add to this Aprilia’s desirability. The provision of red wheels is a nice touch. Quality of materials and general fit-and-finish are good but we feel they could have been better for a product in this price range. The RS 457 makes up for it, though, with an impressive electronics suite. It is equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle in addition to rider aids that include riding modes, traction control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS); plus, an optional quick-shifter. These features make the motorcycle friendly and accessible to a large spectrum of riders from beginners to enthusiasts. When compared to the others, the RS 457’s riding position is the most committed but still reasonable for everyday riding.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is offered only in black. If it had to be just one colour, their iconic green would have been a better choice. Its subtle styling has made it the most unassuming motorcycle in this set. A similar level of simplicity can be seen in its list of electronic aids, too, because it offers only dual-channel ABS. This is a machine that works best in the hands of a sensible rider, one with a clear head and smooth inputs. The quality of materials and general fit-and-finish are good but not what one would expect from such an expensive completely built-up unit (CBU). Kawasaki have a way of making fast motorcycles that are also comfortable for everyday use and the same is generously reflected in the riding position of this motorcycle.

Yamaha YZF-R3

The choice of two colours and blue wheels allows the R3 to slot in neatly between the other two as regards styling, but Yamaha India did themselves disservice by taking so long to launch it in the country. Being the most friendly motorcycle of the lot, it does not need too many electronics and it comes with dual-channel ABS only. We were most impressed by the build quality of the R3 because it felt like it would last for many years. Of course, Yamaha’s reputation for reliability only bolsters that opinion. The saddle of this motorcycle is easily the most comfortable of the lot because, having ridden it for almost 700 kilometres exploring the lovely roads of northern Thailand, there was nothing to complain about at all.

PERFORMANCE, HANDLING, RIDE QUALITY AND REFINEMENT

Aprilia RS 457

It is easily the most eager to be ridden fast and feels the happiest when singing close to the red-line; which is a soundtrack one is unlikely to forget. Would feel right at home on a racetrack in Sport. Despite that vehemence, its progressive power delivery and the option of milder maps keeps it from being a handful in town. As much as it enjoys slicing through the air at triple-digit speeds, the RS is no stranger to corners. Aprilia have achieved an exciting combination of chassis, suspension, and tyres that makes all parts of corner-carving a thrilling affair. We found it quick to turn in and effortless to carry speed when leaned over but what stood out was that it encouraged us to push further without eating away at our confidence. We also enjoyed the grace with which it managed quick changes in direction. Braking is adequate for most situations on the road but better equipment could significantly improve the experience on a racetrack. While it would be unfair to call the ride quality harsh, the difference in surfaces between a road made of tar and one made of concrete was easiest to identify while riding the Aprilia. It is worth noting that pre-load adjustability is available at both ends, so a certain level of compromise can be achieved. Refinement is another area where improvement is welcome. Although it is not a deterrent to the motorcycle’s ability to be ridden in town, vibrations and engine noise are more noticeable here than among its peers.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Ninja achieves the best balance between performance and usability, which, in turn, makes it a compelling motorcycle overall. It does not ask to be ridden fast but its ability to fly past the scenery without being demanding is its biggest strength. It offers the rider the confidence to push their limits but encourages them to do so at their own pace. The engine has the strongest mid-range. Acceleration is instant and it does not lose composure at high speeds. Its easygoing nature and neutral handling do not limit it to the sport bike stereotype either. This is a motorcycle that can be enjoyed in town and on some quiet roads. Kawasaki’s suspension set-up is commendable because it offers the right mix of handling and good ride quality. It irons out most of the roads’ imperfections and keeps the rider comfortable without sacrificing its ability to be thrilling around curves. The brakes are potent and, more importantly, easy to read; which allows the rider to be precise with their inputs. This package is complemented by a level of refinement that makes it desirable. I believe the Ninja 500 is for those who want to go fast without working very hard and also enjoy the ride around town. Kawasaki have even managed to refine this engine to great levels of smoothness.

Yamaha YZF-R3

In all fairness, this is a motorcycle that should not be in this segment at all because the other two are well over 400 cc. However, it only makes an appearance in this set due to its pricing, because it slots in between the Aprilia and the Kawasaki. That apart, the R3 is largely faultless in the way it delivers power and how quickly it picks up speed. It is a basic motorcycle without electronics that is easy to come to terms with while being pretty quick. Moreover, it sounds amazing at full chat. Like the Ninja, the R3’s suspension is also tuned towards a balance that allows it to be used as an everyday motorcycle without sacrificing commitment in the corners. The handling is right up there with the Ninja and there was never a moment of doubt when tipping this motorcycle into corners. However, Yamaha have equipped it with an upside-down fork which gives it a slight advantage under braking. Speaking of which, it sheds speed quickly and easily but better braking equipment is welcome for track-days. In terms of refinement, it is the best among the three. We rode it for three days in Thailand and barely felt a thing. It could easily be the best sport-tourer in this set because of how effortless it is to ride. It asks very little of the rider and absorbs all of the roads’ imperfections.

VERDICT

Aprilia RS 457

The RS is the benchmark for performance and handling in this segment. The fact that it is also the most accessible option makes it impossible to ignore. Its ride quality is not the best and the riding position is not the most comfortable but it makes up for it with explosive performance and a rich electronics suite. This is the motorcycle for the enthusiast who wants a sub-500-cc twin-cylinder sport bike.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

If one is able to ignore the price, which makes it the most expensive machine here, the Ninja 500 is actually the most wholesome package. It offers everything an enthusiast wants in a package that is friendly, forgiving, and inviting to a large spectrum of riders. The only things missing are more electronic aids and an upside-down fork. The target audience here appears to be more than just weekend enthusiasts because the Ninja 500 is too good an overall package to be limited to enthusiasts.

Yamaha YZF-R3

Reliability is one unassailable factor of this motorcycle and, as the owner of a 2016 model, it has given me no serious problems so far and continues to feel as if it will last a lifetime. Given the level of fit-and-finish and quality of parts, it is easy to feel the same way about the current R3. It is also the most friendly motorcycle here for beginners. However, the R3’s friendly demeanour is not to be mistaken for timid behaviour. In the right hands, it is a capable motorcycle which has proved itself competent several times in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.