All New Royal Enfield Scram 440 Set to Dominate Every Terrain

With the Royal Enfield Scram 440, the popular crossover adventure bike has received a major update with an all-new 443-cc engine. Here is all you need to know.

From the makers of the Bullet comes the newly updated Scram, now called the Scram 440, thanks to a new long-stroke 443-cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine produces 25.4 hp and 34 Nm of torque; claimed to be delivered at almost any speed. This is what the Scram fans have been waiting for!

The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 now comes with switchable ABS, and rides on optional spoked wheels. The bike comes in two variants and a total of five colours, two of which are the Trail blue and the Trail green equipped with spoked and tubed wheel, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, while the other three, Force blue, teal, and grey, come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 starts at 2.08 lakh for the Trail variants while the Force variants start at 2.15 lakh (all ex-showroom). The bike has a ground clearance of 200 mm with a relatively shorter seat height of 795 mm. It is also equipped with full LED lighting and a provision for a top-box with a claimed payload capacity of 10 kg.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 retains its looks but we are not sure how to feel about that since the makers now claim to have even worked on reducing the NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels. What do the Royal Enfield fans have to say about this?

