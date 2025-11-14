2026 Kawasaki Z1100 Launched in India 

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Z1100, a mid-flagship in the brand’s supernaked range of motorcycles, in India, at Rs 12.79 lakh ex-showroom.

Story: Salman Bargir

Kawasaki India has launched the Z1100 supernaked motorcycle, reviving the nameplate after nearly 40 years. The previous Z1100 was discontinued in 1986, handing over the mantle to the Z1000. Now, the new Z1100 succeeds the Z1000 and positions itself between the Z H2 and the Z900 within Kawasaki’s Z lineup.

The 2014 Z1000 was the first Kawasaki to debut the brand’s Sugomi design philosophy, a theme that continues to shape the newer models. In line with its siblings, the Z1100 also embodies a predator-like character. Its design showcases a fierce, low-slung stance with a crouching feline posture, sharp and aggressive lines, the signature “two-light stare,” and a compact, muscular silhouette.

Mounted on a twin-tube aluminium frame is a traditional 1,099-cc inline-four engine that produces 130 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox equipped with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Weighing 221 kg, the Z1100 features preload-adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. It rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 120/70 ZR17 front and 190/50 ZR17 rear tyres. Braking duties are handled by dual 310-mm front discs and a 260-mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

The Z1100 also introduces significant technological and electronic upgrades over its predecessor. Its suite of rider aids is supported by an enhanced electronics package featuring electronic throttle valves and an IMU, enabling two power modes, three levels of traction control, and cruise control. Additionally, the motorcycle comes equipped with a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity for added convenience.

The Z1100 is available in Metallic Grey colour, and will rival the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in India.

