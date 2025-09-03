2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched in India

Kawasaki has launched its latest Ninja ZX-6R in India. The supersport motorcycle takes inspiration from its larger sibling, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

Story: Salman Bargir

The latest Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is here. After being launched globally as a 2024 model it has finally reached Indian shores, pegged as a 2026 model. Inspired by its larger sibling, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, it gets a similar design with new front and side cowls. A new set of twin headlights and a front cowl give the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R its new face, while elements like black engine covers and exhaust enhance its supersport image.

What powers the Kawasaki ZX-6R? A 636-cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine that pumps out a peak 124 hp and 69 Nm (129 hp with RAM air). RAM Air refers to a forced air intake system designed to improve engine performance at higher speeds. Its six-speed gearbox features a quick shifter for clutchless upshifts, and is complemented by an assist and slipper clutch for smoother operation and improved control. A pressed aluminium perimeter frame serves as its skeleton, and is supported by Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) at the front and a fully adjustable Showa mono-shock at the rear. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rides on 17-inch wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, measuring 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear. Dual 310 mm front disc brakes with radial-mounted four-piston monobloc calipers and a rear disc brake are supplemented by Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS).

Other features on the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R include traction control with three modes, four riding modes [Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable)], a 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app, and all-LED lighting.

Available only in Kawasaki’s signature Lime Green colourway, the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R is priced at Rs 11.69 lakh ex-showroom.

