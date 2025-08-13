2026 Kawasaki KLX230 Launched in India with Massive Price Cut

Thanks to local manufacturing, the Kawasaki KLX230 is now less expensive by a whopping Rs 1.33 lakh.

Kawasaki India has just dropped a bombshell with the launch of the 2026 Kawasaki KLX230, priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. That’s a price cut of almost Rs 1.33 lakh from the 2025 model year KLX230 that Kawasaki India launched just eight months ago. The reason is simple: the dual-purpose motorcycle is now locally produced.

Powered by a two-valve, 233-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder SOHC engine, the KLX230 pushes out 19 hp at 7,800 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,200 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission. Kawasaki claims to have improved its low- and mid-range for better performance throughout the rev range.

It is a dual-purpose machine in the truest sense of the word, boasting a 37 mm telescopic front fork with 220 mm of wheel travel and a new Uni-Trak rear monoshock with 233 mm of wheel travel, the latter adjustable for preload. A large 21-inch spoked wheel at the front and an 18-incher at the rear, shod with dual-purpose tyres, ensures the KLX stays true to its dual-purpose heritage.

Seat height is a daunting 880 mm, not surprising considering the ground clearance is a whopping 255 mm, but thankfully, the entire package tips the scales at just 139 kg kerb.

And yes, it is indeed road-legal, coming equipped with a compact LED headlight, single-channel ABS, switchable via a toggle on the left switchgear, a digital instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, odometer, dual trip meters, fuel gauge, clock, and indicator lamps.

There’s also two different colour finishes on offer: a Battle Grey/Bright White/Ebony scheme, and of course, the trademark Kawasaki Lime Green.

The Kawasaki KLX230R S, the KLX230’s more committed off-road oriented cousin, has also been launched at Rs 1.94 lakh, ex-showroom. Though mechanically mostly the same, the KLX230R S is 10 kilos lighter than the KLX230 at 129 kg, thanks to the dismissal of frivolous mortal articles such as the LED headlamps, instrument cluster, and any unnecessary bodywork.

The KLX230R S is also higher off the ground, with a colossal seat height of 900 mm and ground clearance of 270 mm. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels now get shod in motocross-esque knobby tyres for maximum performance off-the-road. Needless to say, unlike its KLX230 cousin, the KLX230R S is not road-legal and is solely meant to be enjoyed off public roads.

