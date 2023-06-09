2024 BMW M 1000 XR Prototype Revealed

BMW Motorrad are celebrating their 100th anniversary, and the company has revealed the prototype of the latest model in their M line-up – the M 1000 XR.

The M 1000 XR will be the third bike in the M series, after the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R, the first two independent M models which were launched in 2020 and 2022 respectively. The M 1000 XR, also called the M XR, will come with the 999-cc, four-cylinder, ShiftCam engine used in the current gen S 1000 RR that produces over 200 hp, helping the M XR reach a top speed of 280 km/h.

The M XR also gets winglets in the front like its naked sibling, the M 1000 R, to keep the front end down and increase aerodynamic effeciency. The M XR also gets the top-spec electronics similiar to that of its stablemate, which means we may expect to see five riding modes, traction control, BMW’s brake slide control, as well as a tweaked version of the DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) active suspension present on the M 1000 R.

The bike was first spotted by fans when it was left unattended at the Isle of Man TT paddocks last week and was seen later being ridden by British motorcycle racer, Peter Hickman. BMW have now released a teaser of the bike featuring the 10-time TT winner himself racing the bike through the most famous road course in the world. He said, “This bike combines everything I want off the circuit: performance so incredible that you won’t want to get off.”

Acknowledging the bike, BMW Motorrad Product Manager, Dominik Blass, said, “We have developed the M 1000 XR, M XR for short, based on the current S 1000 XR, S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR, as a long distance sports bike with high long-range capability and supersports riding dynamics for the road as well as the race track.”

The BMW M 1000 XR in the spyshots and the video appeared to have carbon-fibre parts indicating that it had been fitted with the optional M Competition package, meaning carbon-fibre mudguards, chainguard, tank protectors, as well as carbon-fibre wheels. The M XR would make a great rival for the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak when it comes out next year.

Story: Alshin Thomas

