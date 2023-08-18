2023 Honda Livo Launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the 2023 Honda Livo. The 110-cc commuter motorcycle is now OBD2-compliant and comes with a starting price of Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom).

The new Honda Livo comes powered by a 110-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is now OBD2-compliant and still produces 8.8 hp and 9.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a four-speed transmission unit.

The new Livo also gets an integrated engine start/stop switch, a long and comfortable seat (657-mm), and a Combi-Brake System (CBS). HMSI are offering the bike with a special 10-year warranty package (three years standard plus seven years optional extended warranty) on the Livo.

The Honda Livo is offered in three colour options – Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic and Black. It also gets a variant with a brake disc in the front that is priced at Rs 82,500.

Speaking on Honda’s latest OBD2 offering, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil the OBD2 compliant 2023 Honda Livo. This launch reflects our constant pursuit to elevate the riding experience, offering enhanced peace of mind. We are confident that the new Livo will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment.”

Introducing the 2023 Honda Livo, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

