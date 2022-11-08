2023 Ducati Scrambler Revealed

Ducati have pulled the wraps off the 2023 Scrambler line-up, The motorcycles have gone through cosmetic and mechanical changes. The same 803-cc, air-cooled Desmoduo engine develops 73 hp and 65 Nm of peak torque while mated to a six-speed transmission. The major changes include three new variants, electronic throttle, riding modes, digital dash and a reduction in weight by four kg.

The new range is offered in three variants – Icon, Full Throttle and Nighshift – and LED lighting comes as standard across variants. Each variant has distinct styling that sets it apart from the rest. While the engine and chassis remain the same, the company claims that the new Scrambler has shed up to four kg. The bike now gets a digital instrument cluster and a 4.3-inch TFT dash that has navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The bike gets two riding modes – Road and Wet. The rider aids include cornering ABS and traction control. The Nightshift stands quite distinct with its dark paint scheme and the spoke wheels setup. It shares the indicator unit with the Full Throttle. It also gets bar-end mirrors, the only variant to have it of the three. The Full Throttle’s design and paint job looks busy with the Red and Black contrast along with the graphics. It is also the only variant that gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. For the other two variants, it is an optional kit. The Icon is the starting variant of the Scrambler and it comes in three colours – Yellow, Red and Black. The manufacturer is yet to make an official statement on when these bikes would make it here, but we can expect it by the first quarter of 2023.

