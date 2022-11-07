Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 variants



Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be unveiled at EICMA tomorrow and it will be offered in three variants- Astral, Celestial and Interstellar. Each will have accessories and paint scheme setting it apart from the rest.



The new 650-cc bike will be sporting crash guards, windscreen, pillion backrest, touring mirrors and tripper pod navigation to name a few. These accessories will have distinct styling that follows suit with the variants on offer along with a paint scheme particular to the variants. The variations and cosmetic kit on the bike makes it personalised and custom made for the customers. The company has been testing the bike for quite a while now, at home and abroad as well. Apart from the standard kit on offer, the bike like any other RE bikes will have many optional accessories that can be fitted on after purchase. Making the bike tailor made to the customer’s needs. The RE Super Meteor 650 is expected to be showcased at 1600 hrs tomorrow, follow our social media handles for all the updates.

The company at present has eight bikes in its stables, Hunter 350, Scram 411, Classic 350, Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, Himalayan and the Bullet.