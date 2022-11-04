New Yamaha YZF-R125 MY2023 Revealed

The Yamaha YZF-R125 is the smallest of the manufacturer’s sporty ‘R’ family and it has received the latest updates for 2023.

The Yamaha YZF-R125 looks similar to the current generation of the YZF-R15 that is on sale in India because it also derives heavily from Yamaha’s new direction of design that we first saw on the YZF-R7. The R125 cannot be dismissed as just a smaller version of the R15 because it receives some impressive kit and componentry. The design draws inspiration from the best that Yamaha have to offer from the YZR-M1 MotoGP race machine to the YZF-R7 street motorcycle. Under the bodywork is the proven Deltabox frame and an aluminium swingarm.

The instrument console is notably better than what we have in the R15 in India because this one gets a five-inch TFT display that also supports smartphone connectivity. Powering the R125 is a 125-cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that also gets Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). It develops 15 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Power that reaches the rear wheel is further regulated by a traction control system. The six-speed transmission is ready for a quick-shifter and is supplemented by a slip-and-assist clutch. In the suspension department, the R125 gets KYB equipment. A 41-mm USD fork and a linked monoshock, to be precise. Braking is managed by discs at either end while the tyre sizes are 100/80-17 for the front and 140/70-17 for the rear. Overall, the R125 does seem extremely impressive on paper as a stepping stone into the sport bike category.

Yamaha Motor India have not announced anything about an India launch but with the surging fuel prices, it may not be long before this motorcycle steps in to claim a share of its sibling’s (R15) market share in the country.

Story: Joshua Varghese