2023 Triumph Street Triple Range Unveiled

Triumph has pulled the wraps off of the 2023 Street Triple range, the bikes have gone under the designer’s knife and the engine has also gone through major re-tuning. There are three variants on offer – R, RS and Moto 2, Moto 2 variant’s production is capped at just 765 units.

Engine

The 765 cc, in-line triple engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter making 120 hp for the R variant and 130 hp for the RS and Moto2 variant, the torque has been bumped to an 80 Nm across all variants. The company has recalibrated the gearing ratios for better acceleration and an engaging riding experience.

Tech

The RS and Moto 2 variants get a 5-inch TFT dash and the R gets a toned down version of the same digital dash. The rider can use the dash to access the four ride modes on offer- Rain, Road, Sport and Individual, the RS and Moto 2 have an additional Track mode. Apart from the ride modes, the bikes come with Cornering ABS and Switchable Traction Control to name a few.

Cycle parts and Chassis

The bikes get different suspension and braking components depending upon the variants, the top Moto 2 variant comes with a 43 mm USD fork and monoshock by Ohlins and anchor duties are done by Brembo Stylema brakes with a Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever. The R and RS come with a Showa 41mm USD big piston fork, the R gets a Showa monoshock at the rear and the RS gets an Ohlins unit like the Moto 2. The suspension setup on all the bikes are fully adjustable.

Design

The Street Triple has been gathering eyes for the longest time for its sleek design language and that ethos has worked upon to make it better. The bug-eyed lamps have been retained from the previous model barring the new fly screen that sits atop the headlight unit. The tank has been sculpted for the better grip and the recesses have been tailored keeping in mind the sharp design on the bike, this has reduced the capacity of the tank by 2-litres, making it a 15-litre tank. The rear section of the bike has also been worked, it is now a little more swept up making it more aggressive than before. The paint scheme of the R, RS and Moto 2 will be different from each other giving the bikes their own colour palette, the Moto 2 variant has carbon fibre body and the serial number engraved on the top yoke.

India Launch

The Moto 2 variants production is capped at only 765 units and none of them will make it to the Indian shores. On the other hand, the R and RS can be expected by December or early 2023.