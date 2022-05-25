18th Edition of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Set to Ride Across Umling La

Royal Enfield have announced the dates for the much anticipated Himalayan Odyssey 2022 and this time they ride to Umling La—the highest motorable road in the world.

Returning after three years, the Himalayan Odyssey is one of the biggest motorcycle rides of its kind in the world, seeing over 70 participants traversing through the mighty Himalayas, covering a distance of close to 2,700 km in 18 days, over diverse terrain, on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. This year, it will be held from 2 to 18 July and will bring riders from across India together and provide them with an unlimited supply of breathtaking views to intimidating terrain throughout the journey.

The Himalayan Odyssey contingent will be strongly propagating the concept of a sustainable motorcycle journey to reduce impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas while travelling through some of the roughest terrain, among the highest mountain passes in the world, and rock-strewn pathways.

The 18th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will be flagged off from Delhi and travel to Umling La – the new highest motorable road in the world at 19,024 feet above sea level. The expedition will follow two routes and while both the groups will be flagged off from Delhi together, each will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Throughout the journey, the participants will get to ride across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. While both the regions will throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain, they will also get to experience an adventure like no other.

The registration is open on the Royal Enfield website www.royalenfield.com from today onwards.

Himalayan Odyssey 2022 Route

GROUP A DATE DAY FROM TO DISTANCE 6/30/2022 Thursday Check in , Scrutiny at Delhi 7/1/2022 Friday First Aid & Ride Briefing at Delhi 7/2/2022 Saturday Delhi Chandigarh 300 7/3/2022 Sunday Chandigarh Manali 310 7/4/2022 Monday Manali Jispa 100 7/5/2022 Tuesday Jispa Sarchu 60 7/6/2022 Wednesday Sarchu Leh 260 7/7/2022 Thursday Leh

REST DAY 7/8/2022 Friday Leh Loma 210 7/9/2022 Saturday Umling La 100 7/10/2022 Sunday Loma Leh 210 7/11/2022 Monday Leh Sarchu 260 7/12/2022 Tuesday Sarchu Keylong 100 7/13/2022 Wednesday Keylong Kaza 190 7/14/2022 Thursday Kaza

REST DAY 7/15/2022 Friday Kaza Kalpa 220 7/16/2022 Saturday Kalpa Narkanda 170 7/17/2022 Sunday Narkanda Chandigarh 175 7/18/2022 Monday

Chandigarh



GROUP B DATE DAY FROM TO DISTANCE 30/06/2022 Thursday Check in , Scrutiny at Delhi 7/1/2022 Friday First Aid & Ride Briefing at Delhi 7/2/2022 Saturday Delhi Chandigarh 300 7/3/2022 Sunday Chandigarh Narkanda 175 7/4/2022 Monday Narkanda Kalpa 170 7/5/2022 Tuesday Kalpa Kaza 220 7/6/2022 Wednesday Kaza

REST DAY 7/7/2022 Thursday Kaza Keylong 190 7/8/2022 Friday Keylong Sarchu 100 7/9/2022 Saturday Sarchu Leh 260 7/10/2022 Sunday Leh Loma 210 7/11/2022 Monday Umling La 100 7/12/2022 Tuesday Loma Leh 210 7/13/2022 Wednesday Leh

REST DAY 7/14/2022 Thursday Leh Sarchu 260 7/15/2022 Friday Sarchu Jispa 60 7/16/2022 Saturday Jispa Manali 100 7/17/2022 Sunday Manali Chandigarh 310 7/18/2022 Monday

Chandigarh



Story: Alshin Thomas

