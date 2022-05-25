Bike India

18th Edition of Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Set to Ride Across Umling La

Royal Enfield have announced the dates for the much anticipated Himalayan Odyssey 2022 and this time they ride to Umling La—the highest motorable road in the world.

Returning after three years, the Himalayan Odyssey is one of the biggest motorcycle rides of its kind in the world, seeing over 70 participants traversing through the mighty Himalayas, covering a distance of close to 2,700 km in 18 days, over diverse terrain, on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. This year, it will be held from 2 to 18 July and will bring riders from across India together and provide them with an unlimited supply of breathtaking views to intimidating terrain throughout the journey.

The Himalayan Odyssey contingent will be strongly propagating the concept of a sustainable motorcycle journey to reduce impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas while travelling through some of the roughest terrain, among the highest mountain passes in the world, and rock-strewn pathways.

The 18th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will be flagged off from Delhi and travel to Umling La – the new highest motorable road in the world at 19,024 feet above sea level. The expedition will follow two routes and while both the groups will be flagged off from Delhi together, each will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Throughout the journey, the participants will get to ride across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. While both the regions will throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain, they will also get to experience an adventure like no other.

The registration is open on the Royal Enfield website www.royalenfield.com from today onwards.

Himalayan Odyssey 2022 Route

GROUP A
DATEDAYFROMTODISTANCE
6/30/2022ThursdayCheck in , Scrutiny at Delhi
7/1/2022FridayFirst Aid & Ride Briefing at Delhi
7/2/2022SaturdayDelhiChandigarh300
7/3/2022SundayChandigarhManali310
7/4/2022MondayManaliJispa100
7/5/2022TuesdayJispaSarchu60
7/6/2022WednesdaySarchuLeh260
7/7/2022ThursdayLeh
REST DAY
7/8/2022FridayLehLoma210
7/9/2022SaturdayUmling La100
7/10/2022SundayLomaLeh210
7/11/2022MondayLehSarchu260
7/12/2022TuesdaySarchuKeylong100
7/13/2022WednesdayKeylongKaza190
7/14/2022ThursdayKaza
REST DAY
7/15/2022FridayKazaKalpa220
7/16/2022SaturdayKalpaNarkanda170
7/17/2022SundayNarkandaChandigarh175
7/18/2022Monday
Chandigarh
GROUP B
DATEDAYFROMTODISTANCE
30/06/2022ThursdayCheck in , Scrutiny at Delhi
7/1/2022FridayFirst Aid & Ride Briefing at Delhi
7/2/2022SaturdayDelhiChandigarh300
7/3/2022SundayChandigarhNarkanda175
7/4/2022MondayNarkandaKalpa170
7/5/2022TuesdayKalpaKaza220
7/6/2022WednesdayKaza
REST DAY
7/7/2022ThursdayKazaKeylong190
7/8/2022FridayKeylongSarchu100
7/9/2022SaturdaySarchuLeh260
7/10/2022SundayLehLoma210
7/11/2022MondayUmling La100
7/12/2022TuesdayLomaLeh210
7/13/2022WednesdayLeh
REST DAY
7/14/2022ThursdayLehSarchu260
7/15/2022FridaySarchuJispa60
7/16/2022SaturdayJispaManali100
7/17/2022SundayManaliChandigarh310
7/18/2022Monday
Chandigarh

Story: Alshin Thomas

