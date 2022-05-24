BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M Anniversary Edition Unveiled

The BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M marks the 50th anniversary of BMW’s M division, established in 1972 as BMW Motorsport division.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of BMW M, BMW Motorrad have launched the BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary model finished in a distinctive Sao Paulo Yellow along with the historic 50 years BMW M emblem.

The BMW M 1000 RR, known as M RR for short, is based on the S 1000 RR and premiered in September 2020. This anniversary model follows the M philosophy and comes fitted with the M Competition Package as standard. Furthermore, the M RR 50 Years M also gets a lighter swingarm finished in silver-anodised aluminium, the M carbon package, the unlock code for the M GPS lap-trigger, as well as the M endurance chain and pillion seat cover as part of the standard equipment.

BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M retains the same engine as the current M 1000 RR, producing 205 hp at 13,000 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm with a top speed of 304 km/h. Besides the 50 years BMW M emblem, the only distinctive feature of this special edition is the colour scheme, which is the only option available.

BMW have not revealed how many units of the anniversary model will be produced or whether they will launch the special edition in India. However, in the United States, the M 1000 RR 50 Years M is priced at $36,995 which is in par with the price of the M 1000 RR Competition there. Which means, if the special edition reaches our shores, it could be priced anywhere from Rs 45 lakh onward (ex-showroom).

Story: Alshin Thomas

