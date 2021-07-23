Yamaha YZF R15 V4 Spotted Testing

The Yamaha YZF R15 V4 will be the fourth generation model of this motorcycle and was recently spotted testing in India.

A YouTuber going by the name of Abhinav Bhatt has recently uploaded a video where he spotted the upcoming Yamaha YZF R15 V4 being tested. The video was shot from the inside of a moving vehicle and the bike wore camouflage so there are not many details visible.

From the rear, the bike appears unchanged in terms of design but the fairing in the front seems to sport major changes. We can expect to see The R15 V4 updated with a new front fairing that is inspired by the recently launched R7 and sports sleek LED units with a LED projector headlamp in the middle.

The bike will use the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine capable of putting out 18.6 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 8,500rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. We can expect some new features which we will know about when the bike is launched. Currently, the bike is priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom) so we can expect to see a slight price hike in the new model.