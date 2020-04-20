Yamaha WR 155 R – 7 Things to Know

The Yamaha WR 155 R dual-sport has been launched in Indonesia recently and here is all you need to know about the dual-sport motorcycle.

Design

The Yamaha WR 155 R gets its design and styling cues from the WR series, mainly the WR250R that is sold in other international markets. A semi-double-cradle frame supports the engine and sports minimalistic bodywork just like a motocross to keep it as lightweight as possible. The bike gets a narrow 8.1-litre fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and the feature of using the indicators as a hazard lamp to support its dual-sport nature. The kerb-weight of the motorcycle is just 134 kg.

Engine

The engine is the same unit seen on the YZF-R15 V3, but tuned differently to suit the characteristics of the Yamaha WR 155 R. The 155-cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected unit is tuned to produce 16.5 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and Yamaha have also given the engine VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology that they say increases performance.

Suspension and Brakes

The suspension set-up consists of a 41-mm telescopic fork at the front while the rear has been equipped with a gas-assisted, linked-type monoshock with adjustable preload. The Yamaha WR 155 R gets a 240-mm wave disc at the front and a 220-mm wave disc at the rear.

Wheels

The front wheel is 21 inches in diameter and the rear is 18 inches. The Yamaha WR 155 R makes use of spoked wheels and dual-sport tyres as standard. We still have no word on which brand of tyres the bike is using but we will have to wait to find out.

Instrument Console

The bike has been fitted with a multi-function LCD display. The display is small and minimalistic but displays a variety of information. Apart from a speedometer and a tachometer, the bike displays crucial information such as fuel-level, gear-position indicator, time, trip-meter and average fuel consumption.

Colour and Accessories

The two colour options for the Yamaha WR 155 R are ‘Yamaha Blue’ and ‘Yamaha Black’. There is also a range of accessories arriving soon for the bike for personalization.

Price and Competition

The Yamaha WR 155 R is priced at Rp 36,900,000 in Indonesia (Rs 1.82 lakh approx). No word on an India launch yet but since Yamaha in India have had so much success with the YZF-R15 we expect the WR 155 R to make its way here as well by the end of the year and also be priced more aggressively. When launched it will go up primarily against the likes of the Hero Xpulse 200.