Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha and PUBG Mobile Come Together

by Leave a Comment

Popular online multiplayer game PUBG Mobile will now feature Yamaha motorcycles within gameplay.

Yamaha have collaborated with popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, and bike skins based on Yamaha motorcycles are now available within the game. So far two new Yamaha motorcycle skins have been launched; the one clearly based on the Ténéré 700 middleweight ADV is simply called the T7 Concept within the game, while other is Yamaha’s three-wheeled Niken, which goes by the name MWT-9 in the game. For those of you who don’t remember, MWT-9 was the designation with which we were introduced to the concept at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show.

PUBG Mobile features a variety of vehicles, including a motorcycle that looks suspiciously like a BMW 1150 GS, but this collaboration with Yamaha is the first time that the game has incorporated officially-licensed motorcycles.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Best BS6 125-cc Scooters
2021 Triumph Speed Triple Spied
Ducati Panigale V2 Pre-bookings Open; End-August Launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap