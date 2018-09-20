Two Enthusiasts Ride the Suzuki Intruder Fi Across Three Countries

Three-time Ironman title winner, Abhishek Mishra, and adventure traveller, Sonia Jain travelled for 5,600 km on Suzuki Intruder motorcycles and successfully completed the Suzuki Brotherhood Tri-cultural Ride.

The ride was flagged off from India Gate, New Delhi, on Independence Day from where the duo rode across the Indian border and through Myanmar to reach their final destination – Bangkok, Thailand. The riders passed through Lucknow, Patna, Nagrakata, Guwahati, Dimapur and Imphal in India before entering Myanmar via Tamu. After exploring the beautiful locales of Myanmar, Mishra and Jain rode into Thailand where the ride ended in Bangkok. Their companions for the ride were a couple of Suzuki Intruder 150 Fi motorcycles. They managed to complete the epic adventure on September 7.

“Any journey in life is incomplete if one doesn’t live life king size and dream big. It was a proud moment for me to hold the Indian flag in Thailand after successfully completing the ride,” said Mishra at the end of the ride.

Commenting on the motorcycle, Sonia Jain said, “Despite riding through versatile terrain and extreme weather conditions, the Suzuki Intruder Fi’s manoeuvrability and sturdiness were impeccable; living up to the spirit of the modern-day cruiser.”

The Suzuki Intruder 150 is the only small-capacity cruiser in Suzuki’s India portfolio. The motorcycle is offered in both carburetted and fuel-injected variants. Both motorcycles make 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm from a 155-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The fuel-injected model is currently being sold at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out our first ride review of this pocket-friendly cruiser.

Story: Joshua Varghese