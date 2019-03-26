TVS Radeon – The Everyday Work Horse

Into the fifth month of my term with the TVS Radeon and the motorcycle is yet to earn a black mark on its record in terms of “city commute” duty and fuel efficiency.

Ridden: 2,100 km

Like: Comfort, fuel efficiency (65 km/litre, approximate)

Dislike: Side-stand warning, vibration at the handlebar while idling

If I had to nitpick, I would complain about the side-stand warning. It blares away every time I leave the motorcycle on the side-stand (with the engine running) while I close the gate to my building, much to the annoyance of my neighbours. A practical solution to that could be using an ignition kill switch circuit to cut off the engine if the gears are engaged with the side-stand on. Regardless of that, the Radeon continues to be my primary choice of transport within the city due to its comfort and sheer practicality.

In my previous report, I promised an insight into a rather ambitious weekend ride. Within 10 minutes on the highway, it was apparent that the Radeon was out of its depth. Forcing it along at that pace felt far from natural for its abilities. On the switchbacks, it was effortless to fling it into corners and made for a pleasant and relaxed ride.

Story: Joshua Varghese