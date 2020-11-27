TVS Apache Gets A Special Mobile App

The new TVS ARIVE app uses augmented reality (AR) to offer TVS Apache customers a better way to experience their motorcycles from the comfort of their homes.

The newly introduced TVS ARIVE application allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology, right from your smartphone or computer. The name – A.R.I.V.E stands for Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience and with this, TVS hope to offer a holistic experience to customers. This is the need of the hour, since most people prefer to maintain social distance and like to do most of the purchase and product research in-doors.

To begin with, the TVS ARIVE app will display the manufacturer’s flagship models – TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. This will be followed by the inclusion of the entire range of TVS products. There will be an independent module for each one of their models which can be downloaded separately based on a user’s preference. Each of these modules is divided into three sections – Place to explore (AR-based), Scan a real bike (AR-based) and the 3D mode for non-AR compatible devices. The app also provides a ‘Sell Through Process’ option from where users can schedule a test ride, locate the nearest dealer, or even book their vehicle online. The application is supported on both Android as well as iOS devices.

Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements across our products, and services. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app is an extension to that philosophy, as our customers now get an opportunity to explore our products at the convenience of their homes through AR technology. We introduce the app with the TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the flagship models from our stable. This app will bridge the gap between a customer’s consideration and the decision of testing or purchase, by using augmented reality to give a 360-degree experience of the product using audio-visual and textual formats. We are sure that our potential and existing customers will find great value in this new service.”