TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi launch soon

The fuel-injected version of the TVS Apache RTR 200 is expected to hit dealerships in April.

Our Sources have informed us that the fuel-injected variant of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is expected to hit dealerships as early as next month. This fuel-injected version of the RTR 200 produces 21 PS of peak power rather that the 20.05 PS of of the carb’d version, which TVS claim shaves off half a second on the bike’s 0-60 km/h time, which the Fi version is claimed to achieve in 3.9s.

Furthermore, the 200 Fi will also come with always-on headlamps which will soon be a government mandated feature, in line with new norms for compulsory BS-IV kicking in on the 1st of April. Not only does the 200 Fi hit the dealerships soon, but we also hear that TVS have complied with the new BS-IV norms for their other bikes in the Apache series such as the RTR 160 which now proudly wears a BS-IV sticker to show compliance.

If you don’t know what the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Fi is capable of, read our review right here.

The standard TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1 lakh (on-road Pune), and we expect the soon to be launched Fuel Injected version to cost close to Rs 1.17 lakh (on-road Pune).