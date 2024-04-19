Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours Program to be Available Globally

Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours are being introduced on a global scale after their success in India.

Royal Enfield have expanded their horizon for renting motorcycles to 25 countries across south Asia, south-east Asia, Latin America and Europe. Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours cover every aspect of renting a motorcycle and providing the adventure-seeker with professionally guided tours and self-guided trips; the latter with “Make Your Own Tour”.

After building a strong foundation in India for Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours, prospective tourers who wish to broaden their spectrum and explore different countries around the world can do so by means of this platform. They can rent their preferred motorcycle or book a tour from a selection of options across the globe with the help of experts.

Introducing Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours globally, B Govindrajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, ‘Royal Enfield has long been associated with epic journeys of exploration, with enthusiasts traversing countries, and continents on our motorcycles for decades. We believe we deeply understand the desire for adventure and to discover the world on two wheels. The Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours programme not only simplifies the logistics of motorcycle tourism, it also opens a world of new opportunities for those with the spirit of adventure in their hearts. With one of the world’s largest motorcycling communities, we believe this initiative will not just fortify but also expand Royal Enfield’s global motorcycling family, fostering a deeper sense of camaraderie among riders across borders.’

To rent a motorcycle or book a tour from Royal Enfield, all one needs to do is login to the website of Royal Enfield Rental or Royal Enfield Tours, and select their destination and dates from those available. After confirmation through the website is done, they will receive a call from the tour operator to confirm and finalize the trip and itinerary.

The rental program covers 32 locations including India, France, Italy, Scotland, Spain, Turkey, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan and more. Working with several tour operators, Royal Enfield offer riders a wide range of experiences on 62 tours that span 52 locations across 25 countries

Story: Ajay Sujay Hanje