Brixton Motorcycles from Austria are All Set to Enter the Indian Market

Austria-based manufacturer of motorcycles, Brixton, are all set to enter the Indian market as part of a joint venture between them and KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd (KVMPL). There’s even better news as this is not another CBU venture with the two companies setting up a manufacturing plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. KVMPL will handle the manufacturing and distribution of all Brixton motorcycles in India.

We hear that they are going to launch four models in India, which are being developed at Brixton’s Austrian Design Centre. This may mean that the five existing models may not come to our market directly. Just as well, because Brixton and KVMPL also plan to set up a research and development facility in India, presumably with an aim to leverage our country’s engineering talent in designing and developing low-cost commuters and budget performance motorcycles.

Brixton first appeared on the global scene in 2015, at the EICMA show in Milan, and the motorcycles started to reach the customers in 2017. It is the result of a joint venture between Brixton and Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Gaokin, with the latter supplying the engines to the former.

Brixton’s current model lineup comprises the Cromwell UJM-style standard motorcycle (125, 250, and 1,200 cc), Fesberg retro scrambler (125 and 250 cc), Sunray café racer (125 cc), the Rayburn vintage-style motorcycle (125 cc) replete with a sprung seat, and, finally, the Crossfire neo-retro bike (125 and 500 cc); which looks like the designers copied the homework of a certain Swedish manufacturer. The 125- and 250-cc engines are single-cylinder ones, whereas the 500- and 1,200-cc ones are parallel-twins.

Will these bikes reach us in their current form or will we get something completely new, tailored for our market? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—more motorcycle manufacturers coming in is only good news for the customers.