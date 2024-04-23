Evotron Motorsports Announce Bengaluru EV Festival

The Bengaluru EV Festival is part of the initial attempts by Evotron Motorsports to grow electric racing in the country

Evotron Motorsports are on a mission to create a platform to generate awareness and growth of electric racing in the country and they’ve just announced the Bengaluru EV Festival. It’s scheduled to take place by September 2024 and there’s plenty to look forward to.

So how do things work with the Bengaluru EV Festival? For starters, there will be a Novice and Pro class which is positive in terms of accessibility. There will be separate one-make races, each dedicated to the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) separately. Currently Ather and Tork Motors have already partnered up with Evotron Motorsports for this initiative with more expected to be confirmed as we get closer to the event timeline.

For the Novice category, registration can be done on the festival website on a first-come-first-served basis and they will undergo classroom and on-track training sessions. These sessions will cover a variety of racing topics which include safety measures, racing etiquette, track rules, track riding basics as well as cornering braking and throttle control techniques. After a limited number of practice laps, the fastest 16 riders will be selected for qualifying. Before qualifying, the riders will undergo an intensive one-day race training program. Only the fastest eight qualifiers will progress to the main race with prizes being handed out to the top three finishers. As for the Pro category, the grid will be made up via an invitational process only.

Racing is only one part of the Bengaluru EV Festival as it will be a showcase of the latest electric technology, as well as a variety of activities including sim racing. Everything will culminate in a headline rock show in the evening. The Bengaluru EV Festival isn’t all she wrote for Evotron Motorsports as their future roadmap includes expanding to city-centric events and even exploring other forms of motorsport.

While a detailed schedule is yet to be revealed, we do know that the Bengaluru EV Festival will be held on go-kart tracks in the country. Expect more details to surface as we get closer to September 2024.