Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle has been launched at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is available only for the first 1,000 customers. Meanwhile, the Mach 2 Recon is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

One of the highlights of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the claimed range of 323 km which is possible due to a massive 10.3-kWh battery pack. They also announced that the motorcycle develops 40.8 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. The top speed is 155 km/h. Other new features include 10 levels of regenerative braking, three levels of traction control, hill hold and dynamic stability control. Anti-collision warning system, fall and towing alerts and Delta Watch are among the smart connectivity features on offer. The Delta Watch is an additional security measure that alerts the owner when there is an attempt to steal the motorcycle.

The motorcycle will be offered in three variants (Shadow, Laser and Airstrike) and as many as nine paint schemes. They are also providing two optional packages; the Performance Pack and the Violette A.I. The former is included in the introductory pricing and will include most of the aforementioned features. The A.I. pack is more focused on safety systems.

Commenting on the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 represents a significant leap forward in our mission to superior and futuristic mobility solutions. The advancements in Mach 2 are a result of the data we’ve collected from our vehicles as well as interactions with our customers over the last year and a half. At Ultraviolette, our aim is to deliver an uncompromising experience to our customers and set new benchmarks in the realm of electric mobility. With an improved IDC range of 323 km, which is considerably more than what we offered with our maiden product, the F77 Mach 2 is an evocative and compelling proposition that offers riders the freedom to do much more with their motorcycles.”

Bookings for the Mach 2 opened today and will be available across 15 cities while deliveries are expected to begin in May 2024. They are also offering an impressive warranty for the battery and drivetrain; eight lakh km or eight years.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Tested – Sedate and Sporty