TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V now BS VI-Compliant

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and its smaller sibling the RTR 160 4V have now been slightly updated and get BS VI ready engines.

The first visual detail we notice on the new BS VI ready TVS Apache models is the all-new LED headlight unit in the front. This makes the new models easily distinguishable from the older ones. They also pack the first BS VI-compliant engines from the manufacturer. The TVS Apache 200 4V will be sold in one variant priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, making it almost Rs 13,000 more expensive than the previous model. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will now be sold with an option of either a rear drum brake or a rear disc brake, with the front ABS-equipped disc being standard kit, and are priced at Rs 99,950 and Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V series also come equipped with exciting features including the innovative ‘feather touch’ start, wave bite ignition key, and the all-new aerodynamic claw mirrors.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75-cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Features on the bike include SmartXonnect technology, dual-channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch. TVS say that the motorcycle will also come fitted with an all-new radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by 159.7-cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 16.02 hp at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual-tone seat and new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall appeal.

Commenting on the same, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to introduce the 2020 range of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS VI motorcycles. These motorcycles are a testament of our commitment towards delighting Apache customers with a true racing experience. The 2020 range of Apache RTR series offers an array of premium features enabled by cutting edge technology and will transform performance biking. This marks the commencement of the transition of our vehicles to the BS-VI norms.”

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V series is available in two stunning colours: Gloss Black and Pearl White, while the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. Bookings for the motorcycles begin today at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across the country. We look forward to riding these motorcycles to tell you all about how they fare.

Story: Azaman Chothia