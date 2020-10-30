Triumph Trident Global Reveal

The Triumph Trident is the smallest and most accessible motorcycle from the British manufacturer.

The Triumph Trident may be a new motorcycle for those who aren’t familiar with the “Trident” badge but, strictly speaking, it is not. The name “Trident” can be traced back to 1968 and during its tenure in the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, the motorcycle earned the nickname “Slippery Sam” and won the Production class five times in a row from 1971 to 1975. Then the name surfaced once again in 1990, adorning the 750- and 900-cc triple-cylinder roadsters. Now, in the 21st century, the Triumph Trident has made a comeback as a 660-cc triple roadster.

The Triumph Trident will cater to a large spectrum of riders; from people who are looking for their first big motorcycle experience to veterans who want a compact, well-built motorcycle. The Trident’s styling reflects its British heritage in a neo-retro package and the motorcycle looks every bit of the roadster it claims to be. In addition to four paint schemes (Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black and Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, Sapphire Black), Triumph are also offering as many as 45 accessories.

Information is relayed to the rider using a multi-function TFT display with the option of adding the “My Triumph” connectivity system as an accessory. In terms of features and riding aids, the Triumph Trident’s list comprises ride-by-wire throttle, “Road” and “Rain” riding modes, ABS as well as switchable traction control.

The Triumph Trident is powered by a 660-cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine that develops 81 hp at 10,250 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm – Triumph claim that 90 per cent of the torque is available across most of the rev range. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox supplemented by a slip-and-assist clutch with an up-and-down quick-shifter available as an option. Of course, there is the unique exhaust note of the triple to look forward to as well.

The Triumph Trident is suspended at the front by a Showa 41-mm USD fork while a Showa preload-adjustable monoshock handles the rear. Braking duties are managed by twin 310-mm discs at the front and a single 255-mm disc at the rear; all bitten by Nissin equipment. The motorcycle comes shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres and has a wet weight of 189 kg. Triumph claim that the Trident’s cost of ownership and service is among the lowest in its segment. The service interval is 16,000 km and they are also offering a two-year/unlimited-mileage warranty.

The Triumph Trident is expected to reach dealerships by late January is most likely to be priced around Rs 7 lakh in India.

Story: Joshua Varghese