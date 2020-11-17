Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Global Unveil

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport made its global unveil today and will be replacing the base variant of the Tiger 900.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been unveiled to make the ‘Tiger’ range more accessible to motorcycle enthusiasts. Triumph say that this motorcycle has been designed to deliver an even more manageable, accessible and intuitive road-focused adventure riding capability. The design is identical to that of the new Tiger 900 and can be distinguished with the new colour schemes (Graphite and Diablo Red or Graphite and Caspian Blue) and dedicated 850 Sport graphics running along the large fuel-tank. Let us take a look at what else has gone into the building of this new motorcycle.

Engine

The engine is the main change in this motorcycle and has been made with the intention of offering riders a more accessible and manageable delivery of usable power and torque. Triumph say that this will make the bike easier to ride whether it is for commuting, touring or even slight off-roading. The engine is an 888-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder motor putting out 85 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The T-plane triple crank and its 1-3-2 firing order give the 850 triple tractability at low rpm, which Triumph say translates into an enhanced connection between the rider and the rear wheel, and responsive and intuitive road-riding performance. The responsiveness of the engine is complemented by the slip and assist clutch, which reduces lever effort and provides additional comfort on both long journeys and in urban environments.

Chassis, Brakes and Suspension

The new-generation Tigers feature a modular frame with a bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers. Triumph say that the combination of a lightweight frame, lightweight engine, high specification suspension and premium Brembo brakes ensures exceptional handling for all riding scenarios.

The Tiger 850 Sport features Brembo Stylema brakes for superior stopping power. These are lightweight, compact, carefully sculpted and high-performing calipers, with reduced volume around the pistons and brake pads, reducing the internal space occupied by brake fluid, and delivering a more immediate braking response. Increased airflow around the brake pads also helps the calipers to cool quicker.

The suspension setup comprises 45-mm Marzocchi upside-down cartridge forks, with 180 mm travel at the front and a gas pressurized monoshock rear suspension unit with manually-adjustable preload and 170 mm rear wheel travel.

Equipment

Apart from the high specification chassis, suspension and braking setup, the Tiger 850 Sport gets an equipment package, specifically tailored to maximize the new Tiger 850 Sport’s all-round versatility and accessibility. The bike gets an adjustable screen and a comprehensive electronics package, with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, all LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, two-riding modes (Road and Rain), a 12V power socket, ABS (not switchable), and switchable traction control. The bike also features a built-in easily adjustable two-position seat height mechanism, which enables the rider to change the seat height by 20-mm to their preferred set-up.

Accessories

A range of over 60 genuine Triumph accessories are available for the new Tiger 850 Sport which includes two luggage range options, both created in partnership with Givi, with the Trekker side-opening panniers with 52-litre twin helmet top box, and the Expedition top-opening aluminium panniers, with matching 42-litre top box. Additionally, the Tiger 850 Sport accessory range covers options for added comfort, protection, capability, style and security. For even greater reassurance, all of these genuine Triumph accessories come with Triumph’s two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Price and Availability

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be launched in the UK by the end of February next year and will be priced at £9,300 (approximately Rs 9.16 lakh). The motorcycle will be coming to the Indian market too by March but we cant be sure of how it will be priced here. We await a ride on the Tiger 850 Sport to tell you more about how the new engine feels when compared to the Tiger 900.