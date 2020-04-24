Triumph Street Triple R Coming to India?

India may just get the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R as a replacement for the discontinued S model.

The Speed Triple range from Triumph consists of the S (base), R (mid) and RS (top-spec) variants. On sale in India until a whole ago, were the S and the RS models, out of which the S was discontinued for 2020. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was just launched in India and they could very soon also bring the Street Triple R. This would allow them to offer the Triple to a wider audience as the top-spec RS variant they currently sell is priced at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: We also recently spoke to Shoeb Farooq, Business Head at Triumph Motorcycles India, where he confirmed the launch of the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900.

When it comes to the design of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R, the bike is almost identical to RS which sports new LED headlights and redesigned body panels. The R is distinguishable by the red subframe and R badging with a few red stickers. Internationally, the R is sold with an option of two colours – Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice.

The 765-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder engine in the RS makes 121 hp at 11,750 rpm and a peak torque of 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The same engine on the Triumph Street Triple R is tuned to deliver 116 hp at 12,000 rpm 77 Nm at 9,400 rpm. This indicates a drop of 5 hp and 2 Nm of torque. There is also a very slight difference in the rpm the power and torque peak at on both the bikes. The R also gets the Triumph Shift Assist (up and down quickshifter) seen on the RS.

Also read: Triumph Street Triple RS Review

The RS gets the highest-specification cycle parts and in comparison the R gets slightly lower spec suspension and braking components. For example, the R gets Showa suspension at the front and the rear, while the RS gets a top-spec Ohlins rear suspension. Even the tyres are different on both the bikes where the RS gets more track-focused rubber. The R also misses out on the 5-inch TFT screen and gets an LCD multi-functional display instead. It also gets 3 riding modes compared to the 5 on the RS. The R is also 2 kg heavier than the RS with a dry-weight of 168 kg.

When and if launched in India, it will go up directly against the KTM 790 Duke that will also be launching with a BS6-compliant engine soon. We look forward to the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R hitting our shores as the replacement for the S. When the S was being sold in India it was priced at around 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom). So, we may expect the R to be priced at around 9.60 lakh in India.