Triumph All Set to Launch New Street Triple

British brand, Triumph Motorcycles, have announced that they will be launching their latest Street Triple on January 10, 2017.

One of Triumph’s favourite motorcycles, the 675-cc Street Triple, has been discontinued much to the disappointment of its loyal fans. However, their disappointment was short-lived because Triumph have released a video that teases us with glimpses of the bike that is on its way to replace the current Street Triple.

Word on the street is that the new Street Triple will sport a larger 765-cc three-cylinder engine, making around 120 PS and about 70-75 Nm of torque. This makes it an interesting addition to the 2017 line-up of middleweight motorcycles.

The new Street Triple is expected to be priced slightly above the current model but surely in the sub-10 lakh range. Fans can count down the days until January 10, 2017 when Triumph have promised to launch the motorcycle at 1900 hours GMT (1130 IST).

