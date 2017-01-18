Too Glam to Give a Damn

Hero MotoCorp bring us an all-new Glamour for 2017

The Glamour name has been around for a while, but this year Hero MotoCorp have gone ahead and launched an updated version of this successful 125-cc, single-cylinder commuter motorcycle, designed and built from the ground up with a fresh engine and chassis. This new bike was launched all the way in Argentina, to mark Hero MotoCorp’s entry into their 35th new market, and Bike India was there to bear witness as history was made, and also to ride the new bike. These are our first impressions.

A small bikini fairing adorns the V-shaped new headlight, with two small parking/position lights in the top corners. The design flows seamlessly from here to the sculpted tank and on towards the tail, without any jarring physiognomies spoiling the party, and both the tank and the tail section get the chequered graphics that have been characteristic of previous versions of the Glamour. The upright riding position is just right for this class of motorcycle, and long hours in the broad, spacious saddle shouldn’t be a problem for the average urbanite.

Build quality seems to be top-notch, however the switchgear feels dated and we would have liked to see an update on this front. The blacked out Y-spoke alloy wheels are definitely attractive, and come shod with tubeless MRF rubber. These tyres seem quite sufficient for commuter duty, and performed well during the ride.

The air-cooled engine feels smooth and pulls strongly in the midrange, however minor vibrations do start creeping in over 70 km/h in fourth gear. The four-speed gearbox follows the all-up pattern, and shifts smoothly and surely each time; I did not experience a single missed shift or false neutral even when slamming through the box aggressively. The base version of the Glamour breathes through a CV carburettor, however prospective buyers will have the option to pay a premium for the fuel-injected variant of the bike.

This bike will take the fight to the competition in the 125-cc segment, not only in India and Argentina, but also in 17 more markets worldwide. Look for a more detailed test ride of the Hero Glamour in a future issue of Bike India.

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 61 posts on Bike India. Email

Related Posts via Categories