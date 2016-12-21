Suzuki Open Two New Dealerships in Pune



Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, have opened two new dealerships in Pune, taking their total network to 448 dealerships across the country.

The new dealerships – Dream Suzuki and Bunty Suzuki – make a total count of 13 dealerships in the city of Pune and 66 dealerships in Maharashtra. Dream Suzuki is the first showroom in the country which is based on the brand’s new Global Corporate Identity, which is going to be implemented in other dealerships across the country as well. Dream Suzuki will be showcasing a complete line-up of the big bikes and domestic two-wheelers under the same roof.

Bunty Suzuki will feature the entire range of domestic vehicles under the SMIPL banner and also be equipped with after-sales service, spares and accessories.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, ”We are delighted to increase our base to 13 dealerships in Pune. Maharashtra is a very important market for us, and Pune is one of the cities with the highest use of two-wheelers in the country. Suzuki’s scooters and motorcycles have always been well-received in Pune and through this dealership, we aim to strengthen our presence. We look forward to greater engagement with our valued Pune customers by providing them the full range of Suzuki products, including superbikes.”

Story & Photography: Sahej Patheja





