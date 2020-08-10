Studds Set Up Asia’s Largest Manufacturing Facility

Studds Accessories Ltd have set up Asia’s largest helmet manufacturing facility at Faridabad in Haryana.

Further strengthening their commitment to manufacturing in India, Studds Accessories Ltd, announced today that they have commenced operations for a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Faridabad in Haryana. In terms of volumes sold per year, Studds are one of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets.

An initial investment of over Rs 160 crore has been made to set up this manufacturing facility in Asia and will be spread across an area of over 5.5 acres. Apart from the popular motorcycle helmets from Studds, including the Shifter and Thunder series, the facility will also produce bicycle helmets for the Indian market.

The new plants will have a production capacity of 75 lakh motorcycle helmets and 15 lakh bicycle helmets a year, which will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals. Studds have also recently begun operations at their other manufacturing plant; which is India’s only facility with an in-house Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production line. EPS is a crushable foam used in helmet production and one of the main safety features of the helmet. Spread across 1.5 acres, Studds have invested Rs 40 crore in the second plant, making it a total investment of over Rs 200 crore in the manufacturing plants.

Commenting on the occasion, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd, said, “This is a huge milestone for all of us at Studds as we move forward in the post-COVID era. This step is a testament to our commitment towards Make-in-India, for the world, reaffirming our role as the market leaders, with integrating some of the best manufacturing practices from across the globe. With the goal of expanding our production efficiency, our new plants would provide employment prospects for local citizens as well as add to the overall economic growth. Currently, we have just begun operations and are planning to ramp up production gradually. With the commencement of our new plants, we have doubled our production capacity from 7 million to 14 million units of motorcycle helmets.”

The facilities at the new plant are highly automated including paint shop, moulding, visor coating, packaging and warehousing. With these new manufacturing units, Studds now has a total of four manufacturing factories in the country, all of them located in Faridabad, Haryana. They are currently exporting its helmets to more than 40 countries and the new plant is aimed at ramping up the exports. The company also announced that they plan on introducing a new range of exciting helmets within this financial year.