Spec Comparison: Aprlia Storm 125 vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125 is the new scooter launched by Hero MotoCorp along with the Hero Pleasure Plus. Last week we heard reports of the Aprilia Storm 125 that is arriving at dealerships. Let us see how they fare in the specification comparison.





Both these 125-cc scooters are equipped with several new features and bring a lot to the table at a competitive price point. The Maestro Edge is the first production scooter in India that offers a Fuel Injection (Fi) variant, whereas all other scooters available in our market currently come equipped with a carburettor. The Aprilia Storm 125 is available in just one variant which is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom). The Hero Maestro Edge is being offered in three variants – carburettor with drum brakes, carburettor with a front disc brake, and the top-end Fi with front disc brake. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 variants are priced at Rs 58,500, Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,700 respectively. In this spec comparo, we compare the top variant of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Fi with the Aprilia Strom 125.