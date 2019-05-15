Spec Comparison: Aprlia Storm 125 vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125 is the new scooter launched by Hero MotoCorp along with the Hero Pleasure Plus. Last week we heard reports of the Aprilia Storm 125 that is arriving at dealerships. Let us see how they fare in the specification comparison.
Both these 125-cc scooters are equipped with several new features and bring a lot to the table at a competitive price point. The Maestro Edge is the first production scooter in India that offers a Fuel Injection (Fi) variant, whereas all other scooters available in our market currently come equipped with a carburettor. The Aprilia Storm 125 is available in just one variant which is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom). The Hero Maestro Edge is being offered in three variants – carburettor with drum brakes, carburettor with a front disc brake, and the top-end Fi with front disc brake. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 variants are priced at Rs 58,500, Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,700 respectively. In this spec comparo, we compare the top variant of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Fi with the Aprilia Strom 125.
Engine
|
Make and Model
|
Aprilia Storm 125
|
Hero Maestro Edge (Fi)
|
Engine Displacement
|
124.49 cc
|
124.6 cc
|
Power (PS@rpm)
|
9.6 PS @ 7250 rpm
|
9.24 PS @ 7000 rpm
|
Torque (Nm@rpm)
|
9.9 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|
10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|
Fuel System
|
Carburettor
|
Fuel Injection
|
Transmission
|
Variomatic
|
Variomatic
Both these new scooters are almost similar when it comes to power figures. The only differences we see are is that the Maestro Edge is equipped with a Fi compared to the carburettor on the Storm 125. Though the current version of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 is BS-IV complaint, having a fuel injection will only need a few tweaks to make the 125-cc scooter adhere to the strict BS-VI emission norms which come in to effect next year.
Brakes, Suspension and Wheels
Make and Model
Aprilia Storm 125
Hero Maestro Edge (Fi)
Front Brake
Disc
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum Brake
Drum Brake
Suspension (Front)
Telescopic Fork
Telescopic Fork
Suspension (Rear)
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Tyre Size (Front)
120/80-12
90/90-12
Tyre Size (Rear)
130/80-12
90/100-10
Both bikes will get CBS (Combi-Braking System) and use a disc brake in the front. The Aprilia will use bigger, off-road type tyres which make it different from the ones used on other scooters, including the Hero Maestro Edge 125. This gives the Aprilia Storm 125 a more youthful styling and appeal.
Features
|
Make and Model
|
Aprilia Storm 125
|
Hero Maestro Edge (Fi)
|
Starter
|
Kick and Self Start
|
Kick and Self Start
|
ABS
|
No
|
No
|
Fuel Indicator
|
Analogue Indicator
|
Digital Indicator
|
Speedometer
|
Analogue
|
Analogue
|
Pass Light Switch
|
Yes
|
Yes
The Aprilia Storm 125 is designed more or less like the Aprilia SR 150 but comes with a dual-tone colour scheme and with new body graphics. While the basic design of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 is very similar to its 110-cc sibling but gets an Iron-man inspired LED triangle up front. Other new design elements include diamond-cut alloy wheels, textured seat, shaper front apron and rear cowl. The Aprilia Storm 125 comes with a conventional fuel filler located under the seat, whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets a more convenient external fuel-filler covered by a lid. The Hero also offers a USB charger, boot lamp and remote key operation for the seat and fuel lid.
The Aprilia Storm 125 is more youth-oriented and is priced around Rs 3,000 more than the Hero Maestro Edge 125, while the latter is a stylish option for those who want to upgrade from a lower capacity scooter and commuter motorcycles.
Story: Azaman Chothia
